Suspect breaks glass and burglarizes 2 Falls Church businesses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Falls Church Police continue to search for a suspect who burglarized two businesses and took cash and goods.
According to police, the suspect pictured above forced their way into one business on Saturday, November 4, at approximately 3:40 a.m., then, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the suspect forced their way into a second business. Both businesses were located in the area of the 6600 block of Wilson Blvd.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. No video or additional photos are available at this time.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.