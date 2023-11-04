Suspect breaks glass and burglarizes 2 Falls Church businesses

Falls Church Police continue to search for a suspect who burglarized two businesses and took cash and goods.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Suspect burglarized two businesses in Falls Church

According to police, the suspect pictured above forced their way into one business on Saturday, November 4, at approximately 3:40 a.m., then, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the suspect forced their way into a second business. Both businesses were located in the area of the 6600 block of Wilson Blvd.





The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. No video or additional photos are available at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.