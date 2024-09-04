Suspect brandished and assaulted employees with knife at Northwest convenience store

An adult man was arrested after he brandished and assaulted employees with a knife at a convenience store in Northwest, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department say the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. The suspect attempted to take items from the store without paying but was confronted by employees and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, police say the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the employees with a knife. Responding officers apprehended the suspect and a knife was recovered. One of the victims was treated on the scene for minor injuries.



The suspect, identified as 32-year-old James Elijah Lane of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.