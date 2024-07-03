Suspect attempts to return stolen merchandise for cash refund at Maryland grocery store

Surveillance photos have been released of a suspect who entered a grocery store and attempted to return stolen merchandise to receive a cash refund.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bethesda robbery suspect

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, inside the Giant Food grocery store in the 7100 block of Arlington Road in Bethesda.



Officers responded to the above location for the report of a robbery around 11:30 a.m.



According to police, the suspect entered the store and attempted to return stolen merchandise to receive a cash refund. When his attempt was unsuccessful, the suspect punched an employee in the face, snatched an undisclosed amount of money from another employee and left the scene.



The suspect is described as a Black male, between thirty and forty years old, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 200 lbs, with a beard, heavy set, wearing a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.