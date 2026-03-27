Suspect arrested months after Northeast DC shooting that injured woman

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The Brief Police have arrested a suspect months after a shooting in Northeast DC. Investigators say a woman was shot during a physical altercation. The victim survived with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man has been arrested months after a shooting in Northeast Washington, D.C., left a woman injured, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened on November 23, 2025, around 1:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

According to investigators, the suspect discharged a firearm during a physical altercation, striking an adult female victim.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 27, 2026, officers arrested 34-year-old James Allen Payne of Northeast, D.C., on a DC Superior Court warrant.

He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun).

What's next:

The case will proceed through the court system following Payne’s arrest.