Suspect arrested months after Northeast DC shooting that injured woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man has been arrested months after a shooting in Northeast Washington, D.C., left a woman injured, according to police.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened on November 23, 2025, around 1:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of 2nd Street Northeast.
According to investigators, the suspect discharged a firearm during a physical altercation, striking an adult female victim.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On March 27, 2026, officers arrested 34-year-old James Allen Payne of Northeast, D.C., on a DC Superior Court warrant.
He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun).
What's next:
The case will proceed through the court system following Payne’s arrest.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.