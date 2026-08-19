Suspect arrested in killing of woman found near Great Falls trails: police

The Brief Suspect arrested in killing of Reston woman near Great Falls Victim found stabbed next to her Honda Civic in McLean Police say attack does not appear to be random



A 19‑year‑old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Reston woman found dead Monday morning in a parking area leading to several hiking trails near Great Falls in McLean, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say Alexis Antonio Cedillos‑Campos is charged in the death of Carmen Lizet Puch, 42.

RELATED: Virginia woman found dead in parking area near Great Falls trails; homicide investigation underway

Alexis Antonio Cedillos‑Campos (Fairfax County Police)

Puch was found stabbed to death around 7 a.m. in the 8800 block of Georgetown Pike, lying unconscious next to her dark red 2011 Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident arriving for a morning run discovered the woman and called police. Capt. Jason Chandler spoke to the media the morning of the homicide and said that investigators were still working to determine why Puch was at the location. He added there is no immediate indication the attack was random.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 1‑866‑411‑8477.