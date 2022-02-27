Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting in southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast D.C.

Police say around 1 p.m. Saturday officers responded to reports of shooting in the 400 block of Oakwood Street. Once there, officers found a suspect armed with a gun, lying in the middle of the street. The suspect pointed his gun at the officers, prompting them to voice numerous commands for the suspect to drop the gun.

After the suspect did not comply, two of the officers the shot their service weapons, hitting the suspect. The suspect also shot his weapon at the officers, but missed.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers involved were not hurt.

Police say their investigation revealed that the suspect got into a fight and shot someone prior to officers arriving at the scene. That victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say officers recovered the suspect's gun at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Lamiko Wheeler, 44, of Temple Hills. They say Wheeler was later arrested, and faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a police officer while armed.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per MPD policy.

Investigators are currently reviewing body worn camera footage of the incident.