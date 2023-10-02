Suspect arrested in New Jersey after woman found dead at Fairfax County campsite

An arrest has been made after police in Fairfax County found a dead body Sunday in a tent at Burke Lake Park.

The suspect, Rami El Sayed, was located in New Jersey Monday, and arrested by officers from the Paterson Police Department just after 2 a.m.

Authorities say El Sayed is being extradited to Fairfax County where he is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing 40-year-old Cara Abbruscato.

Cara Abbruscato, 40, of Fairfax County, Va. Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

Around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, officers were called to campgrounds at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station.

Upon arrival, they found Abbruscato, a Fairfax resident, inside a tent. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office discovered evidence of trauma to her upper body. However, an autopsy will be completed to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Major Jeff Reiff with the Fairfax County Police Department said the crime scene division was able to go through the tent and find items that tied El Sayed to the crime.

"Surveillance video from the park had put them together at various different points in the last 7–10 days," Major Reiff said during Monday's press conference.

While no weapons were recovered on the scene, Reiff said Abbruscato's body had several lacerations and stab wounds when first responders found her.

The Fairfax County Police Department thanked the community, and Paterson police for their help in tracking down El Sayed.

The incident remains under investigation, and detectives are asking anyone with more details to come forward.