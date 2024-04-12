Funeral held for slain DC rapper Phil Da Phuture

The funeral service for Philip Samuel Prendergast — the slain D.C. rapper known as Phil da Phuture — was held Friday at Saint Camillus Church in Silver Spring.

His body was laid to rest at the George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi.

Prendergast rose to fame locally in the early 2010s. He was once signed to Raheem DeVaughn's 368 Music Group and often collaborated with other up-and-coming artists within the District. Many of them showed up at the church on Friday morning to offer condolences to his family.

Songs like "Stupid Dope Moves," "Get Bank," and "Do What I Do" featuring Fat Trel garnered tens of thousands of views on YouTube.

But the local rapper had stepped away from the microphone for some time and was working at the Hotbox Uptown dispensary on Georgia Avenue NW when he was shot and killed during an armed robbery on March 27.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance cameras walking through the front door with their guns drawn, demanding property and money.

Prendergast and another employee didn’t put up a fight, they gave the robbers what they wanted. And even though they complied, one of the suspects fired a shot at him, and he died hours later at a hospital.

FOX 5 spoke to Ms. Prendergast shortly after the incident.

"He was the most loving person there is and the best friend you could ever have," she said at the time. "I feel kind of numb right now, even though I know it’s real, I haven’t accepted it just yet. Justice needs to be served. That’s all."

While surveillance video from the dispensary has been released, so far, no arrests have been made in the murder.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

