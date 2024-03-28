DC rapper Phil Da Phuture gunned down in Northwest dispensary

A D.C. rapper was shot and killed Wednesday in an armed robbery at a Northwest dispensary.

While police search for the shooters, the victim’s mother told FOX 5's Shomari Stone she's absolutely heartbroken.

Beverly Prendergast said she misses her son’s smile, kindness, and compassion.

41-year-old Philip Prendergast, who performed under the name Phil Da Phuture, worked at the Hotbox Uptown dispensary on Georgia Avenue NW.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance cameras walking through the front door with their guns drawn, demanding property and money. Ms. Prendergast hopes someone recognizes them.

"He was the most loving person there is and the best friend you could ever have," she told FOX 5.

Detectives said it happened around 3 o'clock in the afternoon.

Philip and another employee didn’t put up a fight, they gave the robbers what they wanted. And even though they complied, one of the suspects fired a shot at Philip and he died hours later at a hospital.

After the shooting and robbery, cameras captured the two thieves running away from the dispensary with the stolen property and cash.

Ms. Prendergast said she feels "overwhelmed" and is still trying to let it all sink in.

"I feel kind of numb right now, even though I know it’s real, I haven’t accepted it just yet," she said. "Justice needs to be served. That’s all."

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

