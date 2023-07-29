Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in Crain Highway shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
CHARLES COUNTY, Md - Authorities have arrested and charged an adult male following a shooting in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Rodney Leroy Chase with illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a handgun on person, and other related charges.

Officers received a report of an adult male shooting a gun toward unknown individuals in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crain Highway.

Upon arrival officers witnessed Chase running away from the location and throwing a firearm as he fled. Officers apprehended the suspect and recovered a firearm, which was reported stolen in another county. 

Chase was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a handgun on person, and other related charges. Chase also had an active warrant for his arrest for an unrelated crime.

