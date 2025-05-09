Suspect arrested in Fairfax County nightclub shooting that left man injured

article

The Brief Police have made an arrest in a shooting outside of a nightclub in Fairfax County. The victim was shot multiple times but was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Evangel McNeill, 35, was arrested in Prince George's County on Friday.



A man has been arrested for a shooting at a nightclub in Bailey’s Crossing, Fairfax County police say.

Late Night Shooting

The backstory:

Detectives say Evangel McNeill, 35, fired shots at a man outside of the Black Rose Lounge in the 5800 block of Seminary Road in Bailey’s Crossing around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

Following an investigation, police determined that McNeill got into an argument with another man outside of the club. McNeill pulled a gun, shot the man multiple times then fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Arrested

What we know:

With the help of the Prince George’s County Police Department, McNeill, a Maryland resident, was found and taken into custody on Friday.

He is being held at the Prince George’s County Jail awaiting extradition back to Fairfax County where he will be charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.