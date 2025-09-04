Suspect arrested in deadly DC Union Station shooting in February

The Brief Police have confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly Union Station shooting in February. The 18-year-old victim has been identified. The arrest was made Sept. 3 and the suspect has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at a Union Station parking garage that happened in February.

Police investigation at Union Station

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, officers responded to gunshots at Union Station. They found Wayne McDaniel, 18, near the escalators to the parking garage, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement, including First District officers and Amtrak Police, were involved in the initial response to the shooting.

Arrest details

What they're saying:

23-year-old Faizon Mason was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun), according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Mason's arrest followed a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the motive or how Mason was linked to the crime.