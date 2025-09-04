Suspect arrested in deadly DC Union Station shooting in February
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at a Union Station parking garage that happened in February.
Police investigation at Union Station
The backstory:
On Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, officers responded to gunshots at Union Station. They found Wayne McDaniel, 18, near the escalators to the parking garage, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement, including First District officers and Amtrak Police, were involved in the initial response to the shooting.
Arrest details
What they're saying:
23-year-old Faizon Mason was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun), according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Mason's arrest followed a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on the motive or how Mason was linked to the crime.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the Metropolitan Police Department.