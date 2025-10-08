Suspect arrested, charged in Capitol Heights deadly shooting of 35-year-old man

article

The Brief Christopher Reid has been arrested for fatal shooting in Seat Pleasant. The victim, Keith Maurice Thomas, died from gunshot wounds. Investigation into the motive is ongoing.



Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Seat Pleasant Drive in Prince George's County.

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive on Oct. 1, where they found Keith Maurice Thomas injured. Thomas died on Oct. 3 due to his injuries.

Christopher Reid, 41, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody near the scene shortly after the shooting. Detectives initially charged him with attempted murder, but investigators are working with the State’s Attorney’s Office to have the charges amended to first and second degree murder and related charges.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but it is known that Reid and Thomas were acquainted, police said. Reid is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Community involvement in the case

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 301-772-8960 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online or via the "P3 Tips" app.

Residents are encouraged to provide any information that might assist in the ongoing investigation.