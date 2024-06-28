Suspect wanted for armed robbery arrested after beltway chase in Fairfax

A man wanted for a felony related to an armed robbery was arrested Friday after causing a traffic nightmare on the Beltway during rush hour, police said.

Driving southbound on the Beltway in Fairfax County on Friday evening, commuters were likely stuck in traffic.

That's because detectives from the Tysons Urban Team identified a man in a car who had an outstanding felony warrant for armed robbery.

Police tried to stop the suspect, but he drove off.

Officers followed the suspect and eventually stopped the car on southbound I-495, south of Braddock Road in Springfield. The suspect was arrested without incident, and no officers were injured.

Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

Officers searched the car and said they found a gun, illegal drugs, and evidence of narcotics distribution, police said.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or age or provided details on when and where the armed robbery occurred. The case is still under investigation.

Fairfax County Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them.