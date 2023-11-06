D.C. police have released surveillance video they say captured two suspects wanted in an armed robbery and a separate shooting in northeast Washington.

It was around 6:45 p.m. on October 4 when investigators say the two pulled a gun on a victim in the 4400 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and took his property.

Surveillance video captures 2 suspects wanted in DC armed robbery, shooting: police (DC Police)

Just after 7 p.m. that same night, officers say the same suspects fired shots that struck a person in the 500 block of 49th Place. The victim suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening. The suspects fled in a gray vehicle that was also caught on video.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.