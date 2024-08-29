Surveillance photos released of 2 robbery suspects linked to burglaries in DC and Virginia

The Fairfax County Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects linked to multiple burglaries in D.C. and Virginia.

Police continue to investigate two burglaries in McLean and are seeking the community’s assistance. Officers responded to a burglary report in the 7500 block of Leesburg Pike in McLean on August 27 at 2:04 a.m.

According to police, two suspects broke into the first business and stole a safe containing cash. While conducting a canvass of the area, officers found that the same suspects had broken into a second business, also in the 7500 block of Leesburg Pike. Cash was also stolen from this business.

The suspects are described as two slim males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and black pants. Both suspects fled the area in a black BMW SUV.

Detectives later determined the above suspects have been linked to several burglaries in D.C.