Surging early voter turnout, local concerns take center stage ahead of midterm elections

The Brief Ahead of the midterms, the spotlight is on the balance of power on Capitol Hill. Local voters raised concerns about the cost of living and the presence of the National Guard. Early voting turnout outpaced the 2022 midterm elections across the DMV region.



On the eve of Election Day, the national spotlight remains fixed on Capitol Hill, where control of both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives hangs in the balance.

What we know:

Key races across battleground states will determine the federal balance of power, but for voters across Washington, D.C., local issues and everyday pressures, like the economy and the presence of the National Guard, are driving decisions at the ballot box.

Voters who spoke to FOX 5 DC on Monday voiced frustration with rising living costs and rent across the city.

READ MORE | Election Day 2026: What to know in DC, Maryland and Virginia

What they're saying:

"The price of rent is just like so high," voter Emily Leach noted, emphasizing the need for affordable housing.

Another voter echoed the strain on the local economy, saying, "The cost of living compared to what it was maybe 10 years ago... it skyrocketed, it's too much."

Other residents pointed to the activation of the National Guard as a prominent concern.

Political priorities in the District are varied heading into Election Day. Some residents noted that they are backing Republicans with hopes that the party will maintain control of Congress. Meanwhile, others pointed to the race for the next D.C. mayor as an equally pivotal contest, particularly regarding how the District's leadership will handle relations with the Trump administration.

READ MORE | How to watch FOX 5's 2026 midterm election coverage

"Seems like former mayor now, Bowser, was just abiding to the rules and the game of the president," said local voter Fatu. "So I'm really looking for somebody to stand up to that and put D.C. voters first."

"I don't care if they are red or blue, I just don't want them to be an idiot and not be super rude," voter David Carter said.

High early voter turnout

The intense voter interest is already reflected at the ballot box, with early voting outpacing the 2022 midterm elections across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia:

In Washington, D.C., more than 103,000 early ballots have been cast or returned.

In Maryland, early voting and returned mail-in ballots have approached nearly one million.

In Virginia, early voting participation has outpaced the 2022 midterm early vote by nearly 29%.

The question heading into Election Day on Tuesday is whether that robust early momentum will carry over into Election Day.

Election Night coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FOX 5 DC.