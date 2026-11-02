How to watch FOX 5's 2026 midterm election coverage

The Brief FOX 5 DC will broadcast and stream continuous 2026 midterm election coverage on WTTG Channel 5 and the free FOX LOCAL app, starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Wall-to-wall evening coverage begins as polls close across the DMV at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Maryland and D.C. Live local election results and national Balance of Power trackers will be updated in real time on FOX5DC.com/elections and the FOX LOCAL mobile app.



FOX 5 DC will deliver comprehensive, multiplatform coverage of the 2026 midterm elections, broadcasting live on WTTG Channel 5 and streaming on FOX LOCAL as voters make their voices heard across the DMV and the nation.

Election Day:

Election Day coverage begins at 4 a.m. on FOX 5 Morning and will run continuously throughout the day, extending late into the night and early morning hours as ballots are counted and key races are decided.

Wall-to-wall election coverage starts as soon as the first polls close in our region, beginning at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Real-time election returns will be available on fox5dc.com/election and inside the FOX LOCAL mobile app. In addition to complete local election results across the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia, live tracking pages will feature the Balance of Power Tracker for critical races in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor's offices nationwide.

How To Stream FOX LOCAL:

Viewers can stream FOX 5 DC’s live election special coverage and continuous updates directly on connected TVs and streaming players using the free FOX LOCAL app. Follow these setup steps for your device:

Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search." Enter "FOX LOCAL" (the app should appear as the first result). Select "Add Channel" to install. Select "Go To Channel" to start watching. The app should detect your location and suggest "FOX 5 DC" as your local station. If it does not, select "Select a Different City" and choose "FOX 5 DC."

Amazon Fire TV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu. In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL." Select "Download" to install. Select "Open" to launch the app. The app should automatically recommend "FOX 5 DC." If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 5 DC."

Apple TV

Open the App Store on your Apple TV. Select the magnifying glass icon to search by name. Enter "FOX LOCAL." Select the download icon and click to open once installed. Confirm "FOX 5 DC" as your local market station, or select it manually under "Select a Different City."

Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or choose Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL." Select "Install." Select "Open" to start watching. Ensure your home station is set to "FOX 5 DC" in the city selector.

Vizio TV

Press the "Home" button on your Vizio remote. Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen and select "Apps." Choose "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and launch the app. The app should detect your DMV location; if needed, choose "Select a different city" and pick "FOX 5 DC."

More Ways To Watch:

Connected TV users can also access FOX LOCAL coverage across several free streaming television platforms without downloading a standalone app. Free live streams are available on:

The Roku Channel: Channel 4142

Samsung TV Plus+: Channel 1123

LG Channels: Channel 154

Vizio WatchFree+: Channel 251

Streaming services: TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV

The main livestreams will also be made available on the station's YouTube channel.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.