Surging coronavirus cases cause concern for Fairfax County teachers returning to classroom

Teachers and students in Fairfax County are slated to return to the classroom on Monday – and many are voicing concerns amid rising coronavirus cases in the county and across the nation.

The positivity rate in Fairfax County has increased to 5.9% - and the U.S. continues to shatter new records for case totals – and that’s causing teachers to sound the alarm.

They say they don’t feel safe – and Monday is too soon.

On Monday, schools will be open to students in pre-K, kindergarten, early head start, special education and students with intensive support needs.

Then – no later than Monday, Nov. 30 – in-person cohort learning will begin for students in first and second grade, and also students in special education.

The plan will have students engaged in in-person instruction for two days, and then three days of teacher-led instruction at home.

The district says its taken every kind of precaution to make sure the return is safe.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the state is giving individual districts discretion on whether to return to the classroom or not.

According to the district, “many teachers” have indicated that they want to return to the classroom. The district says it is making every effort to accommodate those teachers who do not want to return to the classroom.

The superintendent is also offering an extended timeline to allow more students to return to the classroom.

They hope to begin that phase around Jan. 4.

