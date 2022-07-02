Supreme Court marshal calls on Maryland officials to enforce anti-picketing laws

The Supreme Court's top-ranking security official has sent letters to Maryland lawmakers demanding they utilize police and law enforcement to prevent picketing at the homes of justices.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley sent two letters — one addressed to Gov. Larry Hogan and another to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich — demanding that authorities put an end to picketing and "threatening activity" outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.

Last month, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske arrived at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home with designs on killing Kavanaugh and then himself, prosecutors say. Roske ended giving himself up without harming anyone.

READ MORE: Confidence in Supreme Court hit historic low ahead of abortion ruling, Gallup poll shows

"I am writing to request that the Maryland State Police, in conjunction with local authorities as appropriate, enforce laws that prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices who live in Maryland," Curley wrote in her letter to Hogan.

"You recently stated that you were 'deeply concerned' that 'hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in... Maryland,' while using 'threatening language' — jeopardizing 'the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizen," the marshal wrote. "Since then, protest activity at Justices' homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased."

Curley instructed Hogan to utilize the state police and Maryland's legal resources to end the protests.

"I would respectfully request that you direct the Maryland State Police to enforce Maryland and Montgomery County laws that squarely prohibit picketing at the homes of Supreme Court Justices who reside in Maryland."

Governor Hogan's office released a statement on Saturday in response to the letter expressing frustration over the Marshal's letter. The statement also indicated that Governor Hogan has ordered Maryland State Police to further review enforcement options related to the protection of the Supreme Court Justices. You can read the full statement below.

READ MORE: Roe v. Wade decision: States brace for court fights after federal abortion ruling

Hogan, along with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, have called on the Department of Justice to enforce the federal statute that prohibits protests, pickets and other forms of intimidation outside the home of judges.

Read more at FOXNews.com