Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna speaks on upcoming halftime performance

Just days from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Rihanna spoke for the first time ahead of her halftime performance on Feb. 12.

It's been over six years since Rihanna last appeared on a major stage. At a press conference Thursday in downtown Phoenix, the singer said she's excited to put on a great show. Rihanna didn't say much about what her performance will look like, but she said a lot of preparation is going into her 13-minute show.

In addition to the show preparation, Rihanna said the performance will take a toll on her body – she gave birth to a baby boy last May.

Rihanna also said she wants inclusion and representation to be a big part of her halftime performance – paying homage to Barbados, where she grew up.

When asked what her advice was for starting a career in the music industry, Rihanna said one of the keys to her success is to stay humble.

"Stay humble... if not the industry will make you humble," she said. "I learned this from my mom growing up in Barbados... never lost sight of that."

Before Rihanna spoke Thursday, Super Bowl LVII performers Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface, and Chris Stapleton also spoke on what to expect Sunday.

Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful," and Stapleton will perform the national anthem.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday and will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX.

