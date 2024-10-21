After a chilly start to Monday morning in the Washington, D.C. region, temperatures will warm up to near 80 degrees later in the afternoon!

The crisp morning started in the upper 40s in the city and 30s to 40s in surrounding areas. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says dress in layers, as the day's temperatures will rise significantly, reaching a high temperature of around 81 degrees by the afternoon - well above the average for this time of year.

Sunny, warm Monday in DC with highs near 80 degrees

The weather pattern will remain dry and pleasant, with light winds and clear skies continuing through the week. By Monday evening, temperatures will drop back into the 50s, but the warming trend will resume Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The week will see consistent sunshine and warm temperatures, with highs in the upper-70s through Wednesday. It will cool slightly by Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the upper-60s. The weekend promises refreshing weather, with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s, dipping to the mid-60s by Sunday, bringing a fall-like feeling back to the air.