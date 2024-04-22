A sunny and mild Monday in the Washington, D.C. region with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than you felt on Sunday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says look for afternoon highs in the low-60s before cold temperatures return tonight. Parts of the region will be under a Frost Advisory overnight into the early morning Tuesday.

Sunny, mild Monday with highs in low-60s; Frost Advisory overnight into Tuesday morning

A chance of showers on Wednesday with temperatures near 72 degrees.

An extended outlook generally features temperatures above normal, Tucker says, with temperatures near 80 degrees by Sunday.