A sunny, warm, and dry Tuesday in the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says some areas will see patchy fog during the morning hours.

The fog will quickly burn off leaving us with a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies. It will be a little more humid today than yesterday with warm temperatures near 84 degrees.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Summerlike temperatures Tuesday with highs near 84 degrees

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine! Tuesday will mark the last completely dry day this week and through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Isolated and scattered evening storms are possible on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. Grenda says we’re keeping an eye on Thursday for the possibility of severe weather. Unsettled conditions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Showers are also possible on Memorial Day Monday.