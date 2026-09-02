Summer heat in Virginia sends more people than usual to emergency rooms, urgent care

The Brief Between May 1 and Aug. 30, the Virginia Dept. of Health tracked 3,706 visits to emergency departments and urgent care facilities for heat-related illnesses. Officials said the average number of visits over that same timeframe is 2,621. They added that the best way to protect yourself is to know your risk.



The extreme heat this summer in the DMV has sent many more people than usual to emergency departments and urgent care facilities.

What we know:

Between May 1 and August 30, officials with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) tracked 3,706 visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers for heat-related illnesses. Officials said the average number of visits during that same timeframe is 2,621.

That equates to more than 1,000 additional heat emergencies this summer versus the average summer.

"I do think people don’t always realize how dangerous the heat can be, and one thing we know is that the heat can exacerbate conditions that somebody has," explained VDH epidemiologist Meredith Davis. "So, if somebody has heart problems or kidney problems, the heat just puts extra stress on their body, and so that can make those existing conditions worse."

What you can do:

Officials said the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones is to know their risk.

One way to do that is to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's HeatRisk tool, which allows people to track heat risk for the week by zip code.

What they're saying:

Here's how people who spoke to FOX 5 Wednesday in Arlington described this summer's heat:

"It's crazy," said Jacob Howard.

"Terrible," said Randy Boone. "The mugginess, really bad."

Added Ian McCabe, "it’s been brutal."