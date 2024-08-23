Summer heat returns for weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees

Plenty of sunshine with clear skies and highs in the mid-80s on Friday as the summer feel begins to return to the Washington, D.C. region this weekend following a week of mild and pleasant temperatures.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a heat dome moving our way from the south indicates a return of heat and humidity by the weekend and into next week. The weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures rising to the mid-to-upper-80s on Saturday and possibly the low-90s by Sunday.

The rise in humidity will see temperatures return to the 90s by early next week.

Grenda says there is a possibility of storms by Monday evening and more storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.