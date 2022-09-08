Suicide Prevention: Bringing hope and awareness through education and outreach

National Suicide Prevention Week is September 4-10 and a local foundation is urging the community to get involved in their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The organization is also hosting a number of events in the coming days to provide information and support as well as "Out of The Darkness" walks, allowing those affected to experience a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

"We are leading the fight to stop suicide," says Ellen Shannon of the AFSP.

In addition to educating the public on suicide through various programs, the AFSP also provides outreach to survivors of suicide loss. They spend their time advocating at the local, state and national levels, encouraging lawmakers to make mental health a priority and pass life-saving laws.

"We're doing everything we can to get the word out there, engage our community to break down stigma, raise awareness, educate the public and create a culture that's smart about mental health," says Shannon.

If you are struggling with suicide, if you're worried about someone else or if you're a loss survivor, you can find multiple resources from the AFSP through their website.

"No matter who you are, you can connect with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, learn about risk factors, warning signs, interventions and what you can do to save lives because we can all play a role in suicide prevention," Shannon says.