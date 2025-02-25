WATCH: Substitute teacher accused of choking, slamming Prince George's Co. teen during class

A substitute teacher in Prince George's County is under investigation after a fight that was caught on camera at Samuel P. Massie Academy in Forestville Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old student was taken to an urgent care facility in Largo to be checked out and treated. At this time, she is doing ok but she’s still undergoing a number of tests, including for a possible concussion after the incident that took place in her eighth grade classroom.

13-year-old choked, slammed down

What She Says:

Cassidy and her mom both spoke to FOX 5, saying they are still reeling after the teen was forcefully pinned down to a desk by the substitute teacher.

"He grabbed me by my chest and neck and slammed me on the desk while choking me," Cassidy said.

She says moments before the traumatizing assault, she was sitting at her desk watching a movie on her phone after completing her reading assignment.

"I had been on my phone for the past 10 minutes before he snatched my phone up," Cassidy said.

In the video, you can see the substitute grab Cassidy's phone out of her hand and hold it away from her.

"I kept reaching for my phone and he kept pulling it back," Cassidy said. "I was pulling on his shirt, cause why do you have my phone?"

And before she knew it, the teacher put his hands on her, slamming her down to a desk.

"I got up and he was grabbing on my chest and stuff and he pulled me away," she said.

In the video you can see a number of students try to pull the teacher off of her. Cassidy says a school administrator and an assistant principal also ran in the classroom when they heard the students yelling for help.

Parent, school react

What they're saying:

Cassidy's mother, Anitra Lang, is still in shock.

"I was sick to my stomach to see that a full-grown adult felt comfortable enough with putting his hands, not only on child but on a 13-year-old female and slamming her around like a rag doll," Lang said. "I'm frightened not just for the safety of my child but the other students in the school."

In a letter to families, the principal of Samuel Massie Academy, Brandi Smith, says "this behavior is not in line with the standards we hold for our staff and students," adding that "the staff member involved has been removed from the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation."

"He is a teacher," Lang said. "These are the people we are supposed to trust with the safety of our students."

Lang wants more to be done — specifically she wants the teacher charged, saying she believes this is child abuse.

The school says that "disciplinary actions will be taken based on the findings." FOX 5 also asked if the teacher is on administrative leave. PGCPS says they can’t share that information with us at this time.

Prince George's County Police tell FOX 5 that they are looking into what happened.

