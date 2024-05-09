Sarah Jakes Roberts discusses new book 'Power Moves' in personal interview

Preaching powerhouse Sarah Jakes Roberts joined us on The Good Word to talk about her new book.

The preacher and author of "Power Moves" is the daughter of the iconic Bishop TD Jakes and sold out not one but two shows at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International.

Jakes Roberts says that despite her famous father, her style is different and will resonate with old and young alike.

The New York Times bestselling author, businesswoman and media personality also tells The Good Word’s Tisha Lewis she wrote her "Power Moves" book as a working mother, at gymnastics class with her daughter and in between extracurricular activities with her children.

She also shares how her non-traditional story, history, and style reaches people where they are, including on social media.

Watch the full interview on the FOX Local smart TV app this Sunday at 9:30 a.m.



