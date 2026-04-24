Student detained after firearm found at Watkins Mill High School, police say

A student at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg was detained Friday after police said the student was in possession of a firearm.

What we know:

Montgomery County police were dispatched around 11:41 a.m. and located the weapon. Officials said the scene was secured and there was no additional threat to the Watkins Mill campus.

The school was placed on a 20‑minute hold before returning to normal operations.

It is not yet known whether the student will face charges.