Student detained after firearm found at Watkins Mill High School, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A student at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg was detained Friday after police said the student was in possession of a firearm.
What we know:
Montgomery County police were dispatched around 11:41 a.m. and located the weapon. Officials said the scene was secured and there was no additional threat to the Watkins Mill campus.
The school was placed on a 20‑minute hold before returning to normal operations.
It is not yet known whether the student will face charges.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Police.