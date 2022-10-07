Student arrested after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick Co. high school

article

A student was taken into custody on Friday at a Frederick County high school after trying to stab multiple people, according to authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said deputies responded to the incident at Thomas Johnson High School, located at 1501 North Market Street in Frederick, just before 1 p.m.

According to FCSO, a female student tried to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria, but was unsuccessful.

A school resource officer quickly stopped the incident, and the female student is now in custody.

Authorities did not indicate if the female student is facing any charges.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an isolated dispute between two students in the cafeteria.

Police say they are investigating where the student got the knife from.

The school released the following statement after the incident:

"During lunch today, a student displayed a knife and threatened several students. Fortunately, adults were able to quickly intervene, apprehend the student, and confiscate the knife. No one was injured. All students and staff are safe. The student was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. A thorough investigation of the matter is under way, and we will take disciplinary action in accordance with FCPS policy. There is a significant police presence at Gov. Thomas Johnson High this afternoon. We will provide more details in further updates."

