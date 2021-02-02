String of postal worker, delivery truck thefts investigated in Montgomery County, DC

Police and postal inspectors are investigating a string of at least four thefts or robberies of mail and delivery drivers in Montgomery County and D.C.

Four of the crimes happened Tuesday, according to authorities.

D.C. Police say someone stole an Amazon delivery truck in the Petworth neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Police recovered it and it is unclear what if anything is missing.

In Takoma Park, police said a man and woman stole packages from a United States Postal Service truck in the 700 Block of Caroll Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2015 white Toyota Highlander with VA tag number ARJIARI.

Meanwhile, another mail worker robbery was reported Tuesday on Elm Tree Lane in Aspen Hill.

The postal service was also investigating reports of looted mail crates in D.C. on Brummel Court NW.

It is unclear if any of the crimes are related.