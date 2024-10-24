Stressed about the election? Support group started for anxious voters

article

Right now, you can’t go anywhere without hearing about the election, and apparently, that’s stressing a lot of people out.

The American Psychological Association released its latest Stress in America survey this week. Among the findings: That nearly seven-in-ten adults say the presidential election is a significant source of stress.

"Many people feel incredibly threatened that this election and the results of it could have a huge impact on their lives," clinical psychologist Dr. Gregory Jones of the Capital Center for Psychotherapy and Wellness told FOX 5 Thursday.

In fact, Jones said he has heard from so many people who are feeling stressed that he has started a free virtual political stress support group, called "The Politics of Self Care."

Jones said it’s something that he first put together after the 2016 election, explaining the idea is to create a place for people to process emotions about the election without getting political.

"My hope is that people can find a sense of safety and community, that they can find ways and means to reduce their election stress, and ways that they can get through the next few weeks with as minimal damage as possible," Jones said. "We’re going to be talking about the emotions that people are going through and the struggles that they’re having regardless of what your political orientation is. We want to make a safe space for people to just process their fears."

Some voters who were outside of a polling location Thursday in Silver Spring said that group sounds like a good idea to them.

"I love it," smiled Catherine Markley. "Give me the information. Sign me up."