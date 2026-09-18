Strengthening 'Super' El Niño keeps hurricane season at record-quiet pace as forecasters track Invest 98L

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking Invest 98L as the open-Atlantic disturbance shows slight signs of organization. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is officially the quietest on record since satellite tracking began in 1966, producing five named storms and zero hurricanes. The system is located thousands of miles offshore and poses no threat to the Washington metro region.



National Hurricane Center meteorologists are keeping tabs on a tropical system in the open Atlantic during what has become the slowest start to a hurricane season in 60 years.

The area of concern, designated Invest 98L, is drifting across open ocean waters far east of the mainland.

Area To Watch in the Atlantic (FOX Weather)

What we know:

Designating the low-pressure area as Invest 98L allows forecasters to collect specialized computer model data to monitor its trajectory, according to FOX Weather.

The system is developing within an unusually inactive environment across the Atlantic basin. National Hurricane Center record-keeping stretching back to the beginning of the satellite era in 1966 confirms the current season is off to its quietest start on record. Only five named tropical storms have formed so far this year, with no systems reaching hurricane strength.

AI forecast models for Invest 98L (FOX Weather)

What's next:

Meteorologists will continue monitoring incoming model data to track potential development over open water.

The disturbance remains far offshore and will have no impact on weather conditions across Washington, Maryland, or Virginia.

Atlantic tropical threat outlook (FOX Weather)