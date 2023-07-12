Stray bullet rips through family's Suitland apartment

The mother of a 4-year-old girl is terrified after a bullet shattered her balcony door during a shooting outside her apartment building last week.

After cleaning up the glass, the door has been boarded up, but her concerns remain — especially since her daughter plays near the balcony window.

The mother, who is not revealing her name out of fear of retaliation, says the shooting happened July 5, around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, outside the Andrews Ridge Apartments in Suitland.

Fortunately, they were not home at the time, but her 12-year-old niece was there.

Prince George’s County police drove to the apartment that day, but no suspects were arrested, and officers tell FOX 5, they’re still investigating.

"I'm just saddened by this situation," the mother said. "I'm just scared."

Police want anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

The mother has lived at the Andrews Ridge Apartments for less than a year, and she now plans on moving out.