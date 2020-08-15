Expand / Collapse search

Strasburg heads to injured list with carpal tunnel

Published 
Washington Nationals
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the seventh inning of the game three of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 14, 2019 in Washin

Expand

WASHINGTON - Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is on the 10-day injured list after reporting carpal tunnel neuritis in his pitching hand.

General Manager Mike Rizzo announced Strasburg's injury Saturday.

The Nationals recalled right-handed pitcher Ryne Harper from the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg in response to Strasburg's injury.

Strasburg left his start Friday against Baltimore early, lasting just two-thirds of an inning. He also missed his first start of the season due to a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

The Nationals are off to a slow start during this shortened season. The team is 7-10 and currently in 4th place in the NL East after defying the odds to win a world title last season.

The team rewarded Strasburg, who is MLB's reigning World Series MVP, with a seven-year, $245 million contract in the offseason.

Strasburg has pitched just five innings so far in the 2020 campaign.