Strasburg heads to injured list with carpal tunnel

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is on the 10-day injured list after reporting carpal tunnel neuritis in his pitching hand.

General Manager Mike Rizzo announced Strasburg's injury Saturday.

The Nationals recalled right-handed pitcher Ryne Harper from the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg in response to Strasburg's injury.

Strasburg left his start Friday against Baltimore early, lasting just two-thirds of an inning. He also missed his first start of the season due to a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

The Nationals are off to a slow start during this shortened season. The team is 7-10 and currently in 4th place in the NL East after defying the odds to win a world title last season.

The team rewarded Strasburg, who is MLB's reigning World Series MVP, with a seven-year, $245 million contract in the offseason.

Strasburg has pitched just five innings so far in the 2020 campaign.