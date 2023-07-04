Stolen French bulldogs found, returned to DC family

The two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owner earlier this week have been found, D.C. police announced Thursday.

Cartier and Uno, police said, were "recovered" and returned to their family. They did not mention, however, where they were located or whether the suspects accused of stealing the dogs have been arrested.

A total of $15,000 was being offered for the safe return of Cartier and Uno after PETA found out about the crime and wanted to contribute $5,000.

According to the police report, both French bulldogs were stolen from their owner on Monday at the intersection of 1st Street and V Street Southwest. Around 10:30 a.m., the victim told police he was walking his dogs when three people hopped out of a car and walked up to him.

He says they made small talk about the dogs for some time, then one of the suspects demanded that the victim "give up the dogs."

When he refused, the suspect attacked him, causing the man to fall to the ground. The suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a dark-colored handgun and told the victim "I'll f***ing kill you."

The suspect proceeded to take the first dog off of the leash and then took the second dog – which had no leash – before getting back into the car and fleeing.

Uno is 1 ½ years old and Cartier is five months old.

FOX 5 spoke with their owner after the incident occurred.

"It’s sad. These kids, they’re tough man. You can’t talk to ‘em. Any little thing results to violence," the owner told FOX 5 over the phone. "It’s just sad, to be honest. Like, it’s just really sad. You can’t walk your dog like something normal."

"Nothing here is surprising, honestly," said Selina Archer, a neighbor who has two dogs and has run into the victims before. She says her car was also stolen in the area and the area saw a major shooting around Memorial Day, "But for the most part we literally said like you know what, like we’re not renewing our lease next year. And it’s sad because this thing will be—like this apartment complex, whatever this will be, will be beautiful, right? But, where are the police?"

"So, what can we do? And then if you stand your ground and try to defend yourself, do I go to jail? I just try to keep them on a short leash, and we walk them together but it’s like what can you really do? I feel bad for the guy, right ‘cause we know he was in the building over here, and to us, these are our kids," she added.

Another dog was almost stolen in what detectives believe were connected incidents on M Street in Southwest D.C.

In that situation, police said they were called to the intersection at 7th and Maine Ave., Southwest for a report of an attempted robbery.

Upon arrival, a victim told police she was walking her dog in the 400 Block of M St SW when a suspect approached her and asked if he could pet the dog.

She allowed the man to pet her dog but began to feel uncomfortable with the man and tried to walk away.

As she reached the 700 block of Maine Ave Southwest, she said the suspect came from behind her and grabbed her dog's leash. They tussled for control of the leash, at which point witnesses started to yell at the suspect. He then let go of the leash and fled in the 800 block of 7th St SW.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect and escape car from the first incident.