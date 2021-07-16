Stolen car crashes into tanker truck during pursuit on I-95 in Fairfax County, police say

Authorities say a stolen vehicle struck a tanker truck and crashed into a jersey wall following a police pursuit in Fairfax County Friday causing delays during the morning commute.

The incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. when Virginia State Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading westbound on Interstate-495 toward southbound Interstate-95.

Police say the vehicle fled leading to a pursuit. Officials say the drive lost control and struck a tanker truck before striking a jersey wall near southbound I-95 and Fairfax County Parkway in the Newington area.

The adult male driver of was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen in Maryland

The incident remains under investigation. All lanes that were closed reopened around noon.

