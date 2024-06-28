Stepfather strangles 18-year-old stepson to death in Maryland: police

A man has been convicted in Charles County after choking his stepson to death in Waldorf, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old George Christopher Floyd. He has been convicted of second-degree murder and false imprisonment.

Officers responded to a residence in Waldorf for the report of a person not breathing on October 8, 2023. Upon arrival, officers located the 18-year-old victim unresponsive on the floor in a bathroom. Officers also made contact with Floyd, the victim’s stepfather.

Floyd reported to officers that he put the victim in a neck restraint because the victim was trying to run away. The victim ultimately became unresponsive as a result of the neck restraint. Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the victim, then transported him to the hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, he died as a result of the restraint.



An investigation revealed that Floyd, the victim’s mother, and the victim were engaged in a verbal disagreement the night before the murder but went to bed peaceably. Floyd entered the victim’s bedroom at approximately 5 a.m. the next morning and demanded that the victim clean his room. Shortly after, Floyd began to restrain the victim, ultimately putting him in a neck restraint. The victim’s mother entered the bedroom after hearing the commotion, then requested three of the victim’s friends who were sleeping over and his teenage brother to help defuse the situation.



According to investigators, Floyd ordered the young men to help him restrain the victim and pray over him. At one point, Floyd ordered one of the victim’s friends to get olive oil, which Floyd then used to put a cross on the victim’s forehead. However, Floyd kept the neck restraint around the victim for approximately 15–20 minutes while the victim was lying on the floor. During this time, the victim was not moving or talking, but Floyd continued to hold his arm around the victim’s neck.

When Floyd got up and saw that the victim was not responsive, he and the other young men attempted to render aid but did not immediately call for emergency personnel. When the victim remained unresponsive for approximately 5–10 minutes, Floyd called 911.



A sentencing date for Floyd has been set for August 16, 2024. He faces over 75 years in prison.