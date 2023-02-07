State of the Union 2023: Road closures and detours

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address before a Joint Session of Congress Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, work crews installed fencing around the U.S. Capitol complex in preparation for the speech.

The United States Capitol Police are closing the following roads around the U.S. Capitol ahead of the address.

At 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

-Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, NW

-Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, SW

-First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

At 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

-Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Second Street, NE

-Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and Second Street, SE

-First Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

-D Street between First Street, NE, and Second Street, NE

-First Street between Independence Avenue, SE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

-Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

-East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

-New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

At 7:00 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

-Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

-Constitution Avenue between Third Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

-First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

-Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

-Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

-Second Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

From 6:30 a.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.