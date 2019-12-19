Stash of stolen vehicles recovered in Northeast DC

A stash of stolen cars was reportedly found in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood by workers from a northern Virginia car dealership that had part of its fleet stolen earlier this week. The discovery comes just days after several dealerships in Arlington were hit.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the discovery took place after workers went to a nearby tow truck shop to recover one of the stolen cars. That’s when they reportedly saw teenagers riding in a second stolen car. The workers followed the teens and reportedly spotted at least 20 stolen cars said to be from dealerships across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

A new surveillance video from Fred’s Executive Auto Service in Arlington taken early Sunday morning shows at least four people breaking in to the dealership. The crooks used a brick to shatter the glass and gain entry, stealing car keys. Ultimately, the group stole two cars and can be seen taking off on camera.

By Tuesday, D.C. police reportedly called the dealership saying one car had been recovered and was at a tow yard in Northeast.

FOX 5 has learned that’s when workers found what is being described as a stash of stolen cars nearby. D.C. police emailed FOX 5 several reports for at least five stolen cars recovered in the Northeast neighborhood.

“They went back to the scene where basically they had the whole stash of all the cars. So they had about 25 cars, cars from Auto Giants, Eastern Motors, Porsche Panamera — these guys were living it up,” said Devon Laskin, marketing manager at Fred’s Executive Auto in Arlington. “The cars were actually in an apartment complex so once we picked up the car from the tow place that’s when we got a tip that there were other cars in the area.”

D.C. police confirm at least five cars were recovered on Tuesday in the same area.

Arlington police say vehicles in this investigation have been recovered under various circumstances, times and locations. They have no information about other stolen cars unrelated to the Arlington incidents.

