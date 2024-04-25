Star Wars Blue Milk hits DC area grocery store shelves

Your eyes are NOT playing tricks on you if you think that container of milk at the grocery store is blue.

That’s because Blue Milk has officially landed on store shelves in the Washington, D.C. region as part of this year’s May Fourth Star Wars celebrations.

TruMoo, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, has released vanilla flavored low-fat Blue Milk ahead of the special day.

Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk

Fans were first introduced to Blue Milk in the film, Star Wars: A New Hope. It was previously available exclusively at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney Parks.

Now, for a limited time, you can find the Blue Milk gallons and half gallons on dairy aisles in the District at retailers like Giant and Wakefern supermarkets like ShopRite.

Find out more about Blue Milk online.