Stafford High School student airlifted to hospital after assault by another student: sheriff
STAFFORD, Va. - A Stafford High School student was airlifted to the hospital with injuries after being assaulted by another student, authorities say.
The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Stafford County Sheriff’s office said the medivac helicopter landed at the school.
Officials say a juvenile suspect has been detained. They added there was no danger to anyone else in the school community.
The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation.