Stafford County tractor trailer fire causes Monday morning delays
QUANTICO, Va. - A tractor trailer fire in Stafford County caused backups and delays that stretched for nearly four miles Monday morning.
The crash happened along southbound Interstate 95 past Quantico (Exit 148).
Road crews are working to clear the roadway of the vehicle and debris. It is unclear how the crash happened. No injuries have been reported at this time.
