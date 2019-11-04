Stafford County sheriff’s office says missing teen was last seen in Southeast DC

article

The Stafford County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing girl who was last seen in Southeast D.C.

They say 18-year-old Kayla Noelle Scott may be in Prince George’s County.

Scott is an 18-year-old white female, and she is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds.

She has purple hair, and blue eyes, along with a nose piercing and a tattoo of a tropical flower on her right foot.

If you can help find her, call police at (540) 658-4400.

