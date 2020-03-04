Stafford County prosecutors say Jose Rodriguez Cruz in custody months after murder charge

Nearly five months after being indicted for the 1989 murder of his first wife, Jose Rodriguez Cruz is in the custody of authorities in Stafford County.

Until today, Rodriguez Cruz had been locked up in federal prison in West Virginia serving 12 years for the murder of Pamela Butler who vanished from her Northwest D.C. home in 2009.

Prosecutors in Stafford say Rodriguez Cruz is expected to appear in court on Friday.

He is charged with killing Marta Haydee Rodriguez whose remains were found in 1991 but remained unidentified for decades.

