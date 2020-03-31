Stafford County deputies deliver medication, essential items to the elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

Typically you may think of law enforcement officers as the people who are chasing down criminals and slapping on the cuffs, but during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not always the case.

In Stafford County, for instance, deputies are picking up and delivering medicine and other necessities for those who are elderly or at-risk and can’t leave their homes themselves. They’ve made the service available every day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and many residents are thrilled.

“You guys are amazingly awesome, as always,” one person replied on Twitter.

“Awesome way to serve!!” said another.

And it’s a similar story all over the country. In San Diego, police officers went shopping for a 95-year-old who needed some help. They even got a local restaurant to chip in. In Minnesota, a trooper pulled a woman over for speeding, found out she was a doctor, and instead of sending her away with a ticket, gave her N95 masks instead.

So why are these law enforcement officers doing going above and beyond? Stafford County Sgt. Jason Aubry said, to him, it’s just part of the job.

“We’re humans as well and you know we have feelings and it’s not cookie cutter tin soldiers, so to speak. We’re gonna go get the job done whatever that may be, whether that’s the law enforcement aspect or helping somebody out however we can,” Aubry said.

The help has already made a potentially-lifesaving difference. Aubry said one of the Stafford County deliveries was for an older diabetic who needed insulin and syringes.

