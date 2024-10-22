Stafford County correctional officer accused of having sexual contact with inmate

article

A 60-year-old corrections officer was arrested Monday in Stafford County for allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Chadwick Jackson has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of carnal knowledge of a prisoner by a correctional officer.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies received information about Jackson having inappropriate contact with a female inmate on Oct. 21.

As a result of their investigation, the suspect was taken into custody without incident later that day.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.