Stabbing of T-Mobile employee second violent incident in 3 months at Lakeforest Mall

Within the last three months, there have been two fatal incidents at Lakeforest Mall.

The most recent left 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado – a T-Mobile employee – dead from stab injuries, Montgomery County police confirmed.

The other took place in November 2021. Authorities said 29-year-old Terrance Donte Dimes was shot outside the mall and later died.

Police have not made any arrests in both incidents, and they have decided to hold onto the surveillance video from the stabbing.

According to Montgomery County Police Department Captain Ruben Rosario, the footage from the mall stabbing is too gruesome to release, and allowing others to see the video could hinder the investigation.

In both cases, the suspect remains a mystery and is on the run.

