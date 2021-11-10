1 dead after shooting at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg; suspect at large

One victim is confirmed dead after a shooting in the Lakeforest Mall parking lot Wednesday evening.

Gaithersburg Police were called to a shooting at 701 Russell Ave. around 5:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Montgomery County Police is conducting the investigation. Currently, there is no suspect in custody, and this is an ongoing investigation.